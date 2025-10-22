IOC suggests no major sports competitions in Indonesia after country bars Israeli gymnasts from championships

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is recommending that no international sporting events be held in Indonesia after the country barred the Israeli national gymnastics team from the world championships in Jakarta. Additionally, the IOC is ending any discussions with Indonesia about hosting the Olympics in the future.

"These actions deprive athletes of their right to compete peacefully and prevent the Olympic movement from showing the power of sport," the IOC executive board said in a statement.

An Indonesian government official declared earlier this month that Israeli athletes would be denied visas to participate in the championships, which started Oct. 19.

Israel’s team included 2020 Olympic gold medalist and defending world champion Artem Dolgopyat in the men’s floor exercise.

Indonesia is the world’s most populous Muslim-majority nation and has long been a staunch supporter of Palestinians. The scheduled participation of Israeli athletes had sparked intense opposition within the country. The IOC initially condemned the sanctions in a statement released on Friday.

"The IOC’s principled position is very clear: All eligible athletes, teams and sports officials must be able to participate in international sports competitions and events without any form of discrimination from the host country, in accordance with the Olympic Charter and the fundamental principles of nondiscrimination, autonomy and political neutrality that govern the Olympic Movement," the IOC's statement said.

"It is therefore the direct responsibility of the host country, the organizer and the sports organizations directly concerned to make sure that this principle is fully respected and that all necessary assurances are provided by the relevant authorities of the host country in advance."

Indonesia said it wouldn't grant visas to Team Israel because of the war in Gaza. Then, on Tuesday, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) rejected Israel's request for intervention.

The Israel Gymnastics Federation (IGF) released a statement addressing the sanction.

"The rules are clear, and Indonesia's actions constitute a blatant violation of them. It is inconceivable that a country can bar another nation from competing in a World Championship while the governing bodies stand by," the statement said, via the BBC.

"This decision undermines the very foundations of sport and fair competition, and it delivers a severe blow to the morale of the gymnasts and staff who have worked tirelessly for this moment."

The president of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG), Morinari Watanabe, spoke out about it and addressed the issue Saturday at the world championships.

"I agree [with] the statement of the IOC," Watanabe said. "Sports is separate from politics. All athletes have an equal right to participate in the sports event. The IOC and FIG must protect that right. This is for the Olympic charter we are writing."

Watanabe added that FIG "deeply regrets" the lack of protection for the Israeli gymnasts but expressed respect for the Indonesian government's decision.

"At FIG, we deeply regret that we are unable to protect the rights of one country's athletes this time. But, on the other hand, with the global situation changing, how to protect participating athletes is a challenge," he said. "We have heard from the Indonesian government that this was a measure of ensuring safety of participating athletes, including one country's athletes, and also people of the city, Jakarta city, so the reason is not political. This is what we are hear[ing]."

Indonesia was previously stripped of its right to host football's under-20 World Cup when the governor of Bali refused to host Team Israel in a game.

Indonesia's latest sanction is just the latest example of restrictions placed on Israel's sports teams and fans in recent months.

The Israel Premier Tech cycling team has been excluded from an upcoming race in Italy, the Giro dell'Emilia, scheduled for Oct. 4, over potentially disruptive pro-Palestinian protests.

The UEFA Europa League, Europe's biggest soccer body, was reportedly moving toward a vote to suspend Israel over the war in Gaza in September.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino announced no action would be taken against the team Oct. 3. He reportedly later met privately at FIFA headquarters with the leader of the Palestinian soccer federation, Jibril Rajoub, and praised his organization "for their resilience at this time," per The Associated Press.

Fans of Israeli teams have been barred from recent major events as well.

Fans of the Israeli soccer team Maccabi Tel Aviv are prohibited from attending a Europa League game in Birmingham, England, Nov. 6, over safety concerns, after the team's fans were attacked in Amsterdam at a game against Ajax last fall.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.