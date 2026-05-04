Inter Milan's Marcus Thuram Pays Tribute To Kobe Bryant After Serie A Title Win

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Marcus Thuram paid tribute to NBA legend Kobe Bryant after Inter secured the Serie A title.

The French forward recreated one of Bryant's most iconic championship photos following the Italian club's decisive victory.

Inter seal title with dominant victory

Inter clinched the Serie A title with three matches to spare after beating Parma 2-0 at Giuseppe Meazza.

The result confirmed Cristian Chivu’s side as champions and secured the club’s 21st Scudetto. Thuram opened the scoring to put Inter ahead before Henrikh Mkhitaryan sealed the victory late on.

Confirmation of the three points sparked celebrations across Milan as the Nerazzurri once again finished at the top of Italian football.

Thuram channels Bryant’s ‘Mamba Mentality’

Following the title-clinching win, Thuram posted a tribute to Kobe on Instagram, recreating the basketball icon’s famous championship image. Bryant’s original photo came after the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2001 NBA Finals. Alongside the recreated image, Thuram wrote: "The tricolour has returned home and will never leave us again."

Dominance under Chivu

Thuram has been a revelation since joining Inter in 2023, and his contribution to this latest title win cannot be understated.

This season, the 28-year-old has scored 13 goals in 28 Serie A appearances, just three behind teammate Lautaro Martinez in the league's top scorer list.

Meanwhile, in total since joining the Nerazzurri he has scored 51 goals in 138 matches across all competitions.

Focus shifts to a strong finish

Although the title has already been secured, Inter still have three league matches remaining before the season concludes.

They will also prepare for the Coppa Italia final against Lazio scheduled for May 13 before the focus undoubtedly turns to the summer transfer window and the recruitment of players to strengthen their squad.