Major League Soccer
Inter Miami's Phil Neville fumes at reporter after club's loss: 'Show some f----ing respect'

Neville is trying to lead the David Beckham-owned club back to the playoffs

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Inter Miami dropped its second match in a row on Saturday after the team lost to Orlando, 3-1, and head coach Phil Neville appeared to lose his composure in his post-match press conference.

Neville was asked a question and started to answer when another reporter appeared to interrupt him mid-sentence.

Phil Neville coaches

Inter Miami CF head coach Phil Neville gives instruction to his team from the sidelines during the National Anthem prior to the Major League Soccer match against FC Dallas at DRV PNK Stadium on April 8, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Ira L. Black - Corbis/Getty Images)

"Can I finish speaking?" Neville asked rhetorically. "Are you gonna interrupt? Can I finish speaking? OK, because I don’t interrupt your question. OK? So don’t interrupt mine.

"Show some f----ing respect. … Sorry for the language."

Neville then lost his train of thought.

David Beckham in 2023

David Beckham, co-owner of Inter Miami CF, watches the first half of the Major League Soccer match against FC Dallas at DRV PNK Stadium on April 8, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Ira L. Black - Corbis/Getty Images)

Inter Miami is 5-8-0 this season and currently sit in 12th place in the Eastern Conference with 15 total points. The club is behind Charlotte FC, New York City FC and the New York Red Bulls in the table. Charlotte is in ninth place and would make the playoffs should the season end presently.

The David Beckham-owned club will take on Nashville SC as part of the U.S. Open Cup tournament Wednesday night before going back to the regular-season schedule in a match against Montreal on Saturday.

Inter Miami entered Major League Soccer in 2020 during the coronavirus-impacted season. The club made the play-in round of the postseason but lost to Nashville.

Phil Neville looks up

Inter Miami CF head coach Phil Neville during the National Anthem prior to the Major League Soccer match against FC Dallas at DRV PNK Stadium on April 8, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Ira L. Black - Corbis/Getty Images)

The team had 48 points last season but lost in the first round of the playoffs to New York City FC.

