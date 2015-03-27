Iniesta, Messi, Ronaldo finalists for UEFA award

Barcelona stars Andres Iniesta and Lionel Messi and Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo were the three finalists revealed Tuesday for the UEFA Best Player in Europe Award.

Voting for the award consisted of 53 sports journalists from each of the UEFA member associations. The final vote will take place Aug. 30. Three-time world player of the year Messi won the inaugural award last year.

Juventus midfielder Andrea Pirlo was fourth, followed by another Barcelona man in midfielder Xavi. Atletico Madrid's Falcao, Chelsea's Didier Drogba and Petr Cech, and Real Madrid's Iker Casillas and Mesut Ozil were also in the top 10.