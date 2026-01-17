Expand / Collapse search
Indiana Hoosiers

Indiana's Curt Cignetti shuts down NFL coaching speculation: 'I've always been more of a college football guy'

Cignetti says he declined an opportunity with the Packers in 2000 and made a final decision then about staying in college

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Nine NFL teams entered the offseason looking to fill their head coaching vacancies, and while some believe Indiana coach Curt Cignetti would be a strong fit for several of those openings, he sees it differently. 

Speaking to the media on Saturday ahead of the College Football Playoff national championship game in Miami, Cignetti shut down speculation of having any interest in making a leap to the NFL. 

Curt Cignetti media day

Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti speaks during media day ahead of the College Football Playoff national championship game between the Miami Hurricanes and Indiana. The game will be played Monday, Jan. 19, 2026, in Miami, Florida, on Jan. 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

"I made that decision a long time ago now," Cignetti said, via CBS Sports' Brandon Marcello. "Chuck Amato, NC State, in 2000. I had a chance to go with the [Green Bay] Packers. Tommy Rossley, Mike Sherman, [Brett] Favre was in his heyday. I declined the opportunity. I almost took it. That's when I made the final decision."

"I've always been more of a college football guy."

Cignetti has had several coaching stints in college football but has never crossed into the NFL. His most notable – prior to his success at Indiana – was during his five seasons at James Madison, where he led the Dukes to three conference titles and an FCS national championship appearance. He left for Indiana with a 52-9 record. 

Curt Cignetti peach bowl

Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti walks on the field before the Peach Bowl NCAA college football playoff semifinal against Oregon in Atlanta, Georgia, on Jan. 9, 2026. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Cignetti’s remarks come amid speculation that Las Vegas could be a potential fit, as Indiana quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza will likely be taken by the Raiders with the first overall pick in April’s draft. 

With those rumors settled, Cignetti’s and Mendoza’s focus can return to Monday’s title game against Miami. 

The Hoosiers have gone 26-2 over the last two seasons under Cignetti and only Miami stands between them and the program’s first national championship.

Fernando Mendoza throws a pass

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza throws a pass as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

The CFP national championship game will take place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET. 

