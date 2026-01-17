Indiana's Curt Cignetti shuts down NFL coaching speculation: 'I've always been more of a college football guy'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Nine NFL teams entered the offseason looking to fill their head coaching vacancies, and while some believe Indiana coach Curt Cignetti would be a strong fit for several of those openings, he sees it differently.

Speaking to the media on Saturday ahead of the College Football Playoff national championship game in Miami, Cignetti shut down speculation of having any interest in making a leap to the NFL.

"I made that decision a long time ago now," Cignetti said, via CBS Sports' Brandon Marcello. "Chuck Amato, NC State, in 2000. I had a chance to go with the [Green Bay] Packers. Tommy Rossley, Mike Sherman, [Brett] Favre was in his heyday. I declined the opportunity. I almost took it. That's when I made the final decision."

"I've always been more of a college football guy."

Cignetti has had several coaching stints in college football but has never crossed into the NFL. His most notable – prior to his success at Indiana – was during his five seasons at James Madison, where he led the Dukes to three conference titles and an FCS national championship appearance. He left for Indiana with a 52-9 record.

Cignetti’s remarks come amid speculation that Las Vegas could be a potential fit, as Indiana quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza will likely be taken by the Raiders with the first overall pick in April’s draft.

With those rumors settled, Cignetti’s and Mendoza’s focus can return to Monday’s title game against Miami.

The Hoosiers have gone 26-2 over the last two seasons under Cignetti and only Miami stands between them and the program’s first national championship.

The CFP national championship game will take place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET.