Ichiro Suzuki's bronze statue loses its bat in an unveiling gone wrong at Mariners home ballpark

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Ichiro Suzuki, one of the greatest players in Seattle Mariners history, was honored with a bronze statue outside the team’s home ballpark this week.

But Friday's unveiling went sideways, with some fans suggesting the Mariners struck out. Moments after the curtain dropped to reveal the massive statue modeled after Suzuki’s signature batting stance, the bat the Baseball Hall of Famer was holding snapped and tilted backward.

The bat, initially upright, appeared to catch on the curtain, snapping as it was pulled away for the reveal.

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Despite the hiccup, Suzuki and fellow Mariners great Ken Griffey Jr. appeared to laugh it off. The Mariners quickly leaned into the moment, responding with humor.

After handing out replica statues to the first 40,000 fans who went through the turnstiles Friday, the Mariners posted a photo on X of the giveaway — now with a broken bat.

{insert tweet from Mariners here: https://x.com/Mariners/status/2042690565746376905}

The MLB announced in January 2025 that Suzuki would get a statue paying tribute to his famed batting stance.

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In July of last year, he became the fourth player whose number was retired by the Mariners and was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame. He was also honored in the Mariners Hall of Fame in 2022.

Suzuki is just the fourth player in Mariners history to have his number retired and the first born in Japan inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame. He has also been a member of the Mariners Hall of Fame since 2022.

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He was named the American League MVP in 2001 and is a ten-time All-Star. Suzuki made his MLB debut with the Mariners in 2001 before later having stints with the New York Yankees and Miami Marlins, then closing out his career in Seattle for a second stint with the team.

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