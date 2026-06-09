WNBA star Caitlin Clark reportedly set to release her first signature shoe later this year

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There's no question that Caitlin Clark isn't just one of the most marketable athletes in the WNBA; she's one of the most marketable athletes, period.

And, of course, since she's a basketball player, signature sneakers have been an inevitability, and it appears we may have an idea of when people will be able to get their hands on them.

According to a report from the sneaker news X account Just Fresh Kicks, the arrival of Clark's first signature shoe, the Caitlin 1, is coming at the end of September.

September 29, to be precise.

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I feel like unless you're hellbent on scoring yourself a pair of Caitlin 1s that day, you might want to steer well clear of any and all Nike stores that day.

It seems like it could turn into a madhouse in a hurry.

Considering what a massive star Clark has been while still in college and now in her third WNBA season, it seems like a signature set of sneakers is a long time coming, and it is.

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Back in December, Clark talked about developing her signature shoes while appearing as a guest on Jason and Travis Kelce's New Heights podcast.

Clark talked about in the WNBA she has worn two specific Kobe Bryant models, the Kobe 5 and the Kobe 6.

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"Obviously, I'm pretty picky about what I wear. I like a certain two Kobe models," she said. "I knew whatever I was gonna put in my own shoe would need to be, like, the equivalent of that technology or even better, and it's gonna be even better, and I'm gonna say exactly what it is. It's good. It'll get people excited about."

So, high-tech kicks with the Caitlin Clark stamp of approval?

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Do they want to wait for these to go on sale, or should Nike just save everyone the time and start printing their own money?

Because I get the sense that these will be massive.