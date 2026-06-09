Kentucky football mourns Nic Smith after defensive lineman found dead on campus

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Nic Smith, a defensive lineman for Kentucky, has died, the program announced. He was 20.

Smith spent last season as a redshirt freshman with the Wildcats. "Today our hearts are broken. Our thoughts and prayers are with Nic’s family, friends, teammates and everyone who knew and loved him," Kentucky coach Will Stein wrote Monday on X.

According to a university spokesperson, campus police were called to an on-campus residence hall after receiving a report of a possible body. Later that day, the university announced Smith’s death.

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The school official added that the University of Kentucky Police Department was working with the Lexington-Fayette County Coroner, and an initial investigation did not indicate that foul play was involved.

"This is a tremendous loss for our program and university community. We will continue to support one another and honor his memory," Stein's statement continued.

Smith was a sophomore in the community leadership and development program in the Martin-Gatton College of Agriculture, Food and Environment. His nicknames were "Happy" and "Big Happ," according to his biography page on the Kentucky athletic department's website.

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He played football and basketball at Walnut Grove High School in Loganville, Georgia.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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