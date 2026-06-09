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Kentucky Wildcats

Kentucky football mourns Nic Smith after defensive lineman found dead on campus

Police said an initial investigation did not indicate foul play was involved

By Chantz Martin Fox News
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Nic Smith, a defensive lineman for Kentucky, has died, the program announced. He was 20.

Smith spent last season as a redshirt freshman with the Wildcats. "Today our hearts are broken. Our thoughts and prayers are with Nic’s family, friends, teammates and everyone who knew and loved him," Kentucky coach Will Stein wrote Monday on X.

According to a university spokesperson, campus police were called to an on-campus residence hall after receiving a report of a possible body. Later that day, the university announced Smith’s death.

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Kentucky Wildcats helmet on the field during a football game.

A Kentucky Wildcats helmet is shown during the game against the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Missouri on Oct. 27, 2018. Oct. 27, 2018. Kentucky won 15-14. (Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports)

The school official added that the University of Kentucky Police Department was working with the Lexington-Fayette County Coroner, and an initial investigation did not indicate that foul play was involved.

"This is a tremendous loss for our program and university community. We will continue to support one another and honor his memory," Stein's statement continued.

Smith was a sophomore in the community leadership and development program in the Martin-Gatton College of Agriculture, Food and Environment. His nicknames were "Happy" and "Big Happ," according to his biography page on the Kentucky athletic department's website.

Kentucky football player Nic Smith poses during a photo shoot.

Kentucky defensive lineman Nic Smith (55) poses during a photo shoot. (Photo courtesy of University of Kentucky Athletics)

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He played football and basketball at Walnut Grove High School in Loganville, Georgia.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

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