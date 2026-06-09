Rob Gronkowski is 'Team USA all the way' despite being a soccer novice ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup

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It’s officially World Cup week around the globe, and for the U.S. men’s national team, it’s the quest to make a run on home soil.

While soccer isn’t remotely close to the national sport, the feeling of patriotism and support for the USMNT is expected in full force when kickoff comes on June 12 against Paraguay in Inglewood, California.

Just ask legendary NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski, who may still be learning the game he never played growing up, but is "Team USA all the way" as they gear up for the tournament.

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"No doubt about it. I’m Team USA all the way. How can you not be?" he told Fox News Digital in a recent interview. "I mean, I think it’ll be the greatest thing for the sport of soccer if somehow a miracle Team USA wins the World Cup."

Gronkowski understands it's a long shot for the USMNT to capture its first World Cup title. But his understanding of the sport mirrors that of many Americans, who love their country and want to see the Stars and Stripes make a run.

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Working alongside fellow NFL fan-favorite, New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston, Gronkowski has been building his soccer acumen and getting ready for the World Cup on Tubi’s "The Other Football."

"I think it’s great for America to learn the game of soccer," Gronkowski said about the show. "We got referees come on, we have players that come on. They’re teaching us the game of football and we’re asking questions because America’s a country that’s slacking behind in the game of soccer. There’s no doubt about that, and it’s great for the game of soccer that the World Cup is here because I feel like the whole entire world knows about soccer, knows the rules inside out and knows all the players. A good percentage of the USA is learning about the game of soccer. The game of soccer is expanding.

"I’m learning so much about it and I’m loving it."

Gronkowski and his brothers were multi-sport athletes growing up, but soccer didn’t fall into that regimen in West New York. That doesn’t mean Gronkowski didn’t share tremendous respect for what these elite athletes do on the pitch and will showcase for the next month.

"The cardio, the shape they’re in is absolutely incredible," he explained. "I just never played growing up. I don’t think I would last that long. I’m a short sprit guy – 40 yards. Then, I need a little break. If I had to go that long, I don’t think I would’ve lasted on a soccer field. I truly love their athleticism. I wish I played a little bit because my footwork for the game of football and basketball would’ve been more phenomenal and more on point as well. They’re just complete athletes and I respect what they do. I’m learning more and more about the game, and that’s what’s great about the World Cup being here."

Not only are Gronkowski and Winston learning about the rules, but also the expanded FIFA format that will debut this week. It will be 48 teams instead of the usual 32, where two teams from each group of four will make it to the knockout stages, as well as the best eight teams in third place across the 12 groupings.

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Gronkowski is looking forward to cheering on the U.S., and while it’s a longshot they win it all, he has a bar set for victory.

"If we get out of the tourney and into the knockout stages and at least win one of those games and get to the Round of 16, I think that’s a win," he said. "That’s like the USA winning the World Cup. It’s not winning it all, but that just shows how special it would be if we got that far."

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The USMNT will face Paraguay on June 12, followed by matches against Australia on June 19 and Türkiye on June 25 to complete their group stage play.

And like many others simply watching to support the country and share their patriotism, Gronkowski now knows enough of the basics to get rowdy for a hopeful U.S. run.

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