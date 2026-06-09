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Sports

High school lacrosse player dies after routine play turns fatal, second such death in a year

Eliot Abramson, a 17-year-old sophomore, spent nearly a week in intensive care after collapsing on the field

By Alejandro Avila Fox News
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A Washington high school lacrosse star died after a regular play turned tragic on the field.

Eliot Abramson, a 17-year-old midfielder at Mercer Island High School near Seattle, was competing in a college recruiting showcase on June 1 when the incident occurred.

The 6-foot-2 sophomore had been involved in Mercer Island lacrosse since elementary school when he was struck by a fast-moving lacrosse ball at the base of his neck.

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The ball slipped underneath the back edge of his helmet during the play.

Lacrosse sticks laying on the field before a game.

Lacrosse sticks lay on the field before a game at the 2022 NCAA Division III Women's Lacrosse Championship. (Grant Halverson/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Witnesses watched as the teenager immediately lost consciousness and collapsed on the turf. Abramson was rushed to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for emergency surgery and spent nearly a week in intensive care.

School officials and family members confirmed that he died on June 7.

His mother, Jessica Abramson-Lott, shared a tribute on social media, noting that her son is now reunited with his biological father, Josef Abramson, who died when Eliot was 3-years-old.

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Her post read: "While Eliot’s time on earth will end way too soon, we are comforted that he will be in heaven with his dad, making him laugh, playing music with his smile lighting up the room. We’re sure he’ll be doing ‘wall ball’ in the sky and rooting for all his friends."

A broken lacrosse stick lying on the sideline.

A broken lacrosse stick lies on the sideline during the NCAA Division I men's lacrosse tournament game between Virginia and Brown on May 14. (Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire)

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This marks the second time in a year that a high school athlete has died under similar circumstances.

Last year, 16-year-old Ohio lacrosse player Dylan Veselic lost his life after suffering a similar injury.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela  

Alejandro Avila is a longtime writer at OutKick, living in Southern California. 

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