'Unchosen' LA Knight may finally be back on the path of WWE glory after King of the Ring shocker

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It may, finally, be LA Knight’s time.

The long-awaited singles push that every single WWE fan has been waiting for over the years could be coming after the latest results of the King of the Ring Tournament on "Monday Night Raw."

Seth Rollins, Ricky Saints, Je’Von Evans and Talla Tonga met in a fatal four-way match in the quarterfinals of the tournament. With the way Rollins was speaking backstage, it appeared he thought Bron Breakker and The Vision were behind him. He turned his attention to the World Heavyweight Championship and Roman Reigns going into the match.

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Rollins soon learned that putting The Vision in the rearview mirror was easier said than done. Rollins was about to get the pinfall on Saints when Austin Theory stopped the referee from continuing the count. Montez Ford appeared to have Rollins’ back as his attention turned to Theory. But Breakker was there to spear Rollins.

Evans took advantage and hit an OG Cutter on Saints. He pinned Saints to pick up the shocking victory. But Evans’ win may make Knight’s path to the King of the Ring finals that much easier.

First, Knight has to win his match.

He had words for The Bloodline as he marched to the ring. He said he expected The Bloodline to be in the corner of Jey Uso when their fatal four-way match happens on "Friday Night SmackDown."

"I may be unchosen, but every single one of you chose me," Knight told the crowd in Paris. "And more importantly than any of that, I chose myself, which means I do it my way, which means I get the job done. And I make you one single, solitary promise, which is I don’t know how to quit. I don’t know how to stop. I can’t stop the undeniable kavorka and I can’t stop being L.A. Knight."

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Uso came out to fire his "warning shot" at Knight, but the "unchosen" one made it clear that he was determined to get past him, Royce Keys and Finn Balor come Friday.

Should Knight win, the path comes a bit easier. Evans has proven himself to be a worthy adversary with his incredible acrobatics in the ring. He showcased that in a six-pack ladder match at WrestleMania 42 and nearly won the Intercontinental Championship then.

On the other side, Oba Femi will take on Dominik Mysterio. The Judgment Day couldn’t get a one-up on Femi as JD McDonagh hit a chair shot but Femi was immovable. Even Mysterio, after a 619, couldn’t finish the frog splash.

But Femi, ring wise, is distracted. He wants a world title around his waist but he has his eyes focused on Brock Lesnar. Their series is tied 1-1 and appeared to be headed for a crash course at SummerSlam. Femi could easily win over Mysterio and advance to the finals at Night of Champions. If he faces Knight, Lesnar could get involved and cost Femi a shot at a title.

The storyline is written there. Knight gets his ultimate shot at Reigns – in a singles match this time – on one of the biggest stages that WWE has to offer. What happens next is up to WWE? It would definitely be a great build post-Night of Champions to possibly SummerSlam Night 1.

Knight powered WWE fans through 2023 with the summer of Knight. He got a title shot at Crown Jewel that year but lost to Reigns. He got another shot at Royal Rumble 2024, but in a fatal four way against Reigns, AJ Styles and Randy Orton.

It could be the last chance here for Knight to capture gold.

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Raw match results: