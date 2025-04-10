Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

The Masters

MLB great Ken Griffey Jr. takes photography talents to the Masters

The Seattle Mariners legend is a credentialed photographer for Masters.com

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
close
89th Masters kicks off in Augusta Video

89th Masters kicks off in Augusta

Former PGA Tour golfer Jerry Pate, who finished in the top five in the Masters twice, joins 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss his predictions for the annual tournament with players set to tee off in Augusta. 

Ken Griffey Jr. put his exceptional baseball skills on display for more than two decades during his storied MLB career. 

This week, the baseball Hall of Famer showed off his photography skills.

Griffey traveled to Augusta National Golf Club for the Masters. But he wasn't just another spectator with one of the highly coveted spectator badges.

The Seattle Mariners legend arrived as a credentialed photographer.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Ken Griffey Jr at the Masters

Ken Griffey Jr. stands with a camera near the first tee box during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club April 10, 2025, in Augusta, Ga. (Ben Jared/PGA Tour via Getty Images)

Griffey Jr. has long held an interest in photography. He said he initially began snapping photos as a way to see his children more often.

JUSTIN ROSE LEADS MASTERS AFTER FIRST ROUND; SCOTTIE SCHEFFLER RIGHT BEHIND

"I was still playing — and I understand what my dad felt like coming to watch me play — but now, with social media, it was a little different. Everybody is like, ‘Oh, Ken’s here,’" Griffey Jr. told Mornings @ the Masters.

"My daughter literally stopped dribbling a basketball and just looked at me when she was 5, and I was like, ‘OK, I’ve got to pay more attention to what’s going on.’ And I figured nobody’s messing with the photographer. Well, let me pick it up."

Ken Griffey Jr plays golf

Ken Griffey Jr. plays a shot on the second hole during the second round of the BMW Charity Pro-Am at Thornblade Club June 9, 2023, in Greer, S.C. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Griffey's athletic abilities extend beyond the baseball diamond, and he frequently plays golf. The 13-time MLB All-Star said he's played at Masters events in the past.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Griffey finished his prolific big league baseball career with 630 regular-season home runs. While he is best known for his two stints with the Mariners, Griffey Jr. also played for the Cincinnati Reds from 2000-08.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.