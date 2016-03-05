Hulsey's career night helps Coll of Charleston to CAA win

BALTIMORE (AP) Payton Hulsey scored a career-high 18 points with nine rebounds, five assists and a career-best seven steals as College of Charleston fended off Delaware 67-63 in the first round of the Colonial Athletic Association tournament Friday night.

The seventh-seeded Cougars (17-13) will meet No. 2 seed NC-Wilmington in a Saturday quarterfinal.

Delaware's Kory Holden scored with 21 seconds left, cutting the lead to 64-63, but had a potentially tying layup blocked by Cameron Johnson with three seconds left and Charleston's Jarrell Brantley iced it with two free throws.

Hulsey is an all-CAA defensive player. CAA Rookie of the Year Brantley's 13 points and 10 rebounds is his fifth career double-double. Evan Bailey added 13 points.

Holden led the Blue Hens with 30 points and Skye Johnson added 15.

Charleston had a season-high 14 steals against Delaware and scored 19 points off 18 Delaware turnovers.