Hulk Hogan's former best friend calls out wrestler's inner circle for denying his claims about health

One of Hulk Hogan’s former good friends wants the unfortunate credit of being "right" about the wrestling legend’s health issues.

Bubba the Love Sponge had said since last month that Hogan’s health was declining, even saying he was in the ICU for six weeks and on his deathbed.

Hogan died Thursday at the age of 71.

"I can’t take away from what I’ve already said, and what I’ve already correctly predicted. But I am officially the guy that was the only one telling the truth about Hulk Hogan’s physical condition," Bubba the Love Sponge said on his radio show.

"And that has caused some people to say, ‘You know what, Bubba was right.’ No, I wish to God I wasn’t right, because being right means we have a dead Hulk Hogan."

The two men have a complicated history. It was Bubba’s wife at the time who Hogan was involved with in a sex tape released by Gawker in 2012. The ordeal resulted in an eventual $115 million awarded to Hogan from the media outlet after he argued the release of the tape was an invasion of privacy.

Nonetheless, Bubba appeared upset that his reports were dismissed by people in Hogan’s inner circle.

"I don’t know if my telling the truth would be such a big deal if the people like his wife [Sky Daily], Brian Blair, Jimmy Hart, Eric Bischoff, Missy Beefcake and all the other keyboard tough guys were [calling me out]," he said. "I have a special connection to this guy that’s not so special anymore. But, for 15 years, this guy was one of my best friends. We saw each other every day. There are things that I’ll take to my grave that I know that him and I went through."

A statement was released on Hogan's Instagram page about his death.

"It is with a heavy heart and deep sadness that we confirm we have lost a legend," the post said. "Our beloved Terry Bollea, known worldwide as Hulk Hogan, passed away today surrounded by his loved ones.

"At this time of grief, we ask that everyone please respect the privacy of his family and friends. May we all take solace in the wonderful memories he left behind for the millions of fans worldwide whose lives he touched for more than four decades. He will be missed, but never forgotten."

FIVE UNFORGETTABLE HULK HOGAN MATCHES THAT DEFINED WRESTLING HISTORY

The superstar pro wrestler, whose real name was Terry Bollea, got his start in Championship Wrestling from Florida (CWF) in the late 1970s before he eventually joined the World Wrestling Federation (WWF) in 1979. However, it wasn’t until his return to the WWF, now the WWE, when he became the superstar that fans came to know.

Vince McMahon had purchased the WWF from his father and chose Hogan to be the main attraction for the company. He started to wrestle when he saved Bob Backlund from an attack by the Wild Samoans. "Hulkamania" became the rage from there.

Hogan was a six-time WWE champion, won the Royal Rumble twice and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as an individual in 2005 and as a member of the NWO in 2020. He was also a six-time world heavyweight champion in WCW and the IWGP champion in New Japan Pro-Wrestling once.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.

