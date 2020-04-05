Houston Texans: 2020 NFL Draft profile

The Houston Texans finished 10-6 during the 2019 season.

The Texans have eight picks going into the draft. Houston acquired two of their picks from the Arizona Cardinals and the Miami Dolphins. Houston does not have a first-round pick.

Last year, the Texans selected offensive lineman Tytus Howard in the first round. Howard played in eight games last season.

Here are the Texans’ draft picks.

DRAFT PICKS

Second Round, No. 40 overall (from ARI)

Third Round, No. 90 overall

Fourth Round, No 111 overall (from MIA)

Fifth Round, No. 171 overall

Seventh Round, No. 240 overall

Seventh Round, No. 248 overall

Seventh Round, No. 250 overall

Here are some of the Texans’ key free-agent acquisition and departures.

ACQUISITIONS

Brandin Cooks, WR (trade with LAR)

Brent Qvale, OL (signed from NYJ)

David Johnson, RB (trade with ARI)

Eric Murray, S (signed from CLE)

Jaylen Watkins, S (signed from LAC)

Randall Cobb, WR (signed from DAL)

Timmy Jernigan, DT (signed from PHI)

DEPARTURES

Barkevious Mingo, LB (signed with CLE)

DeAndre Hopkins, WR (trade to ARI)

D.J. Reader, DT (signed with CIN)

Taiwan Jones, RB (signed with BUF)

UNSIGNED FREE AGENTS

Carlos Hyde, RB

Chris Clark, OL

Jahleel Addae, S

Joe Webb, QB

Johnathan Joseph, CB

Lamar Miller, RB

Mike Adams, S