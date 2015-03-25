Houston RB Arian Foster strains calf at practice

Houston running back Arian Foster has strained his right calf during the Texans' organized training activities.

Foster, who ran for 1,424 yards last season, was injured on the first play of team drills on Tuesday. Coach Gary Kubiak says they will know more about the injury after Foster sees a doctor.

It was unclear exactly how he was injured, but he was taken off the practice field on a cart.

Kubiak says it is "always concerning" when a player in injured in practice, but that he has to work everybody in order for the team to improve.

Receiver Andre Johnson says he saw Foster limping off the field after a running play. Johnson says: "I think if it was real bad, I think we would've known about it by now. I don't think that it's (anything) real bad."