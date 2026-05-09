Rory McIlroy says LIV golfers returning to PGA is 'good business,' but still takes one more shot at them

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As the future of LIV Golf remains in doubt, Rory McIlroy appears ready for things to be back to normal.

McIlroy has gone back and forth on his views of the league funded by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, which will stop funding it after this season.

After Brooks Koepka already returned to the PGA Tour, with Patrick Reed set to come back next year, McIlroy believes it is good for golf to welcome back everyone who went to LIV, if they choose to go back.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"If it is a scenario where they have the option to come back and play on the traditional tours, I think [PGA Tour CEO] Brian Rolapp has said anything that makes this tour stronger, anything that makes the DP World Tour stronger, I think everyone should be open to that. That's just good business practice," McIlroy said at the Truist Championship, via ESPN.

And if they don't?

"If you want to be the most competitive golfer you can be, this is the place to be. And if you don't want to play here, I think that says something about you," McIlroy added.

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION REACHES DEAL TO KEEP DC'S PUBLIC GOLF COURSES OPEN; ONE SET FOR "HISTORIC OVERHAUL"

That comment comes in the wake of Bryson DeChambeau saying he could potentially turn to YouTube full time if LIV does not continue.

The two-time U.S. Open winner has over 2.6 million subscribers on YouTube, with his most popular video being his "Breaking 50" series with President Donald Trump.

"I think, from my perspective, I'd love to grow my YouTube channel three times, maybe even more," DeChambeau said recently. "I would love to. I'd love to do a bunch of dubbing in different languages, giving the world more reason to watch YouTube. And then I'd love to play tournaments that want me."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

LIV announced earlier this week it retained Ducera Partners LLC "as its investment banking advisor to guide the league in its efforts to secure long-term investment partners and support its evolution into a diversified, multi-partner investment model."

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.