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Golf

Rory McIlroy says LIV golfers returning to PGA is 'good business,' but still takes one more shot at them

The future of the LIV Golf league remains in question

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
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As the future of LIV Golf remains in doubt, Rory McIlroy appears ready for things to be back to normal.

McIlroy has gone back and forth on his views of the league funded by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, which will stop funding it after this season.

After Brooks Koepka already returned to the PGA Tour, with Patrick Reed set to come back next year, McIlroy believes it is good for golf to welcome back everyone who went to LIV, if they choose to go back.

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Rory McIlroy shaking hands with Bryson DeChambeau on the 18th hole at Augusta National Golf Club

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland shakes hands with Bryson DeChambeau of the United States on the 18th hole during the final round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., on April 13, 2025. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

"If it is a scenario where they have the option to come back and play on the traditional tours, I think [PGA Tour CEO] Brian Rolapp has said anything that makes this tour stronger, anything that makes the DP World Tour stronger, I think everyone should be open to that. That's just good business practice," McIlroy said at the Truist Championship, via ESPN.

And if they don't?

"If you want to be the most competitive golfer you can be, this is the place to be. And if you don't want to play here, I think that says something about you," McIlroy added.

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland celebrates winning the 2026 Masters Tournament on the 18th green at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images) (Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

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That comment comes in the wake of Bryson DeChambeau saying he could potentially turn to YouTube full time if LIV does not continue.

The two-time U.S. Open winner has over 2.6 million subscribers on YouTube, with his most popular video being his "Breaking 50" series with President Donald Trump.

"I think, from my perspective, I'd love to grow my YouTube channel three times, maybe even more," DeChambeau said recently. "I would love to. I'd love to do a bunch of dubbing in different languages, giving the world more reason to watch YouTube. And then I'd love to play tournaments that want me."

bryson dechambeau at augusta national

Bryson DeChambeau of the United States looks on while playing the 13th hole during the first round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 09, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images) (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

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LIV announced earlier this week it retained Ducera Partners LLC "as its investment banking advisor to guide the league in its efforts to secure long-term investment partners and support its evolution into a diversified, multi-partner investment model."

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