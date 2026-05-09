Trump shows up at LIV Golf event at his Virginia course after calling for players to rejoin PGA Tour

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump is at his second golf tournament in as many weeks, both of which were at courses he owns.

A week after catching PGA Tour action at his Doral course in South Florida, Trump motorcaded to Trump National Golf Course Washington D.C. in Sterling, Virginia, to watch LIV golfers.

Trump arrived at a presidential suite via golf cart where his son, Eric, was seated with someone from the Public Investment Fund, whom the president shook hands with.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Amid the uncertainty of LIV Golf after the league announced the Saudis would no longer fund it after this season, Trump said last week that LIV golfers returning to the PGA Tour would be beneficial to the sport.

"I do believe that all of the golfers should be playing against each other. They were viewing something as a monopoly, but it’s swaying away. It should be the opposite of a monopoly," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office last Thursday.

"I want to see Rory [McIlroy] playing Bryson DeChambeau. I want to see big Jon Rahm playing Scottie, who is so great. Scottie Scheffler is great. They have great players on LIV, but it’s almost like people want to see that. That's why the Masters was so good, because you saw everybody together.

RORY MCILROY SAYS LIV GOLFERS RETURNING TO PGA IS 'GOOD BUSINESS,' BUT STILL TAKES ONE MORE SHOT AT THEM

"The tour wants to have the best players. You can't have the best player that they're boycotting now. They may do something, you know, a little bit, but they'll all be back on tour, and it'll be great. I don't know what's happening with LIV."

Trump has attended LIV events at his courses in the past. This is one of two LIV events at a Trump course this year, as they'll head to Bedminster, New Jersey in August.

The Cadillac Championship last week, won by Cameron Young, was the first time in a decade that the PGA Tour was at one of Trump's courses.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump was also in attendance for the first day of the Ryder Cup last year at Bethpage Black in New York.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.