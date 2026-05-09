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Gymnast at center of Jordan Chiles Olympic medal controversy is suspended for missing drug test

The 19-year-old Romanian gymnast cited her transition to college at Stanford as a challenge in navigating requirements

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
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Romanian gymnastics star Ana Barbosu has been provisionally suspended from her sport after missing three drug tests, the International Testing Agency (ITA) announced on Thursday.

Ana Barbosu, 19, committed "three whereabouts failures within a 12-month period," the announcement said.

She will be taking the case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), and she addressed the situation on social media.

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Ana Barbosu performing floor exercise at Olympic Games Paris 2024.

Ana Barbosu of Romania competes in the women's floor exercise final at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena in Paris, France, on Aug. 5, 2024. (Daniela Porcelli/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

"I wanted to share and clarify some information that has been circulating," was posted on Barbosu’s Instagram story after the ITA announcement.

"As you can imagine, moving to the US and starting college (at Stanford within the last year) has been a big transition. Navigating through all the changes has been challenging, and I’m continuing to learn and grow through each experience. To be clear, this situation has nothing to do with prohibited substances, and I have been grateful for the guidance and support throughout the process."

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Ana Maris Barbosu and Jordan Chiles standing together

Ana Maris Barbosu and Jordan Chiles are pictured together. (Getty Images)

Barabosu was awarded the bronze medal in floor exercise at the 2024 Paris Olympics, after a highly controversial series of score changes and appeals.

Bărbosu believed she had won the medal after Chiles' initial score was announced. But then a U.S. coach made an appeal, and Barbosu was holding a Romanian flag when she looked up and saw the scoring change that put Chiles ahead.

But then CAS ruled that the judging panel at the event had improperly granted an inquiry that increased Chiles' score. It ruled that the appeal had been submitted past the one-minute deadline for inquiries and should not have been granted.

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Ana Barbosu of Romania walking into the arena at Bercy Arena in Paris

Ana Barbosu of Romania walks into the arena before the floor final on day 10 of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena in Paris, France, on Aug. 5, 2024. (Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) later determined Chiles had to return the bronze medal she won in the Paris Olympics floor exercise after her score was improperly judged.

Chiles and Team USA have been appealing the decision ever since.

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Jackson Thompson is a sports reporter for Fox News Digital covering critical political and cultural issues in sports, with an investigative lens. Jackson's reporting has been cited in federal government actions related to the enforcement of Title IX, and in legacy media outlets including The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, The Associated Press and ESPN.com.

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