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Romanian gymnastics star Ana Barbosu has been provisionally suspended from her sport after missing three drug tests, the International Testing Agency (ITA) announced on Thursday.

Ana Barbosu, 19, committed "three whereabouts failures within a 12-month period," the announcement said.

She will be taking the case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), and she addressed the situation on social media.

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"I wanted to share and clarify some information that has been circulating," was posted on Barbosu’s Instagram story after the ITA announcement.

"As you can imagine, moving to the US and starting college (at Stanford within the last year) has been a big transition. Navigating through all the changes has been challenging, and I’m continuing to learn and grow through each experience. To be clear, this situation has nothing to do with prohibited substances, and I have been grateful for the guidance and support throughout the process."

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Barabosu was awarded the bronze medal in floor exercise at the 2024 Paris Olympics, after a highly controversial series of score changes and appeals.

Bărbosu believed she had won the medal after Chiles' initial score was announced. But then a U.S. coach made an appeal, and Barbosu was holding a Romanian flag when she looked up and saw the scoring change that put Chiles ahead.

But then CAS ruled that the judging panel at the event had improperly granted an inquiry that increased Chiles' score . It ruled that the appeal had been submitted past the one-minute deadline for inquiries and should not have been granted.

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The International Olympic Committee (IOC) later determined Chiles had to return the bronze medal she won in the Paris Olympics floor exercise after her score was improperly judged.

Chiles and Team USA have been appealing the decision ever since.