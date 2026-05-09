Padres top pitching prospect self-deports to Mexico after pleading guilty to human smuggling charge: report

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A top pitching prospect reportedly self-deported to his native country of Mexico after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor related to human smuggling in Arizona.

San Diego Padres pitching prospect Humberto Cruz pleaded guilty to a charge of receiving money to transport noncitizens within the United States.

According to The Athletic, Cruz, in the country legally with a work visa, was driving a vehicle that carried two immigrants in the country illegally. Cruz, 19, was initially driving south on State Route 85 in Lukeville, Ariz., but was spotted driving north roughly an hour later with two other passengers. Agents were suspicious that Cruz would not have had enough time to reach the Lukeville Port of Entry to pick up passengers.

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The San Diego Padres told the San Diego Tribune that Cruz would likely lose his work visa for 10 years, but can reapply after five years if he demonstrates good behavior.

"To my teammates, the organization, our fans, and my family, I want to express my sincere regret for a recent lapse in judgment that has caused disappointment to many people I deeply respect. I understand that my actions have fallen short of the standards expected of me as a professional and as a representative of this organization," Cruz said in a statement, via The Athletic.

"I take responsibility for my conduct and recognize the impact it has had on my teammates, the club, and those who support us. To my teammates and coaches, I apologize for becoming a distraction and for not upholding the level of professionalism you deserve. To the fans, I am sorry for letting you down and for failing to meet the trust placed in me.

"I am committed to reflecting on this moment, learning from it, and taking the appropriate steps to move forward in a positive and responsible manner. I will cooperate fully with the organization and any steps required of me. … Thank you to everyone who has reached out with support and honesty. I understand that trust must be earned, and I am prepared to do that through my actions going forward."

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The pitcher admitted to officials that he responded to an advertisement for drivers "to pick up people for easy money" and was offered $1,000 per person, knowing "they were illegal," The Athletic said.

Cruz pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge in November in exchange for prosecutors dismissing a felony charge of transportation of illegal aliens for profit. He was sentenced to 30 days in prison with credit for time served.

The plea deal, The Athletic said, stated Cruz understood his deportation would be "practically inevitable and a virtual certainty."

The Padres placed Cruz, who they signed out of Monterrey, Mexico, for $750,000 in February 2024, on the restricted list in March.

Cruz underwent Tommy John surgery last August and had been rehabbing at the team’s spring training facility in Arizona in late October at the time of his arrest.

In 14 starts in both rookie and A-ball, Cruz pitched to a 7.58 ERA. MLB.com lists Cruz as the team's fifth-best prospect -- three of the four ahead of him are pitchers.

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The Padres did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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