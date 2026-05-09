Ex-MLB pitcher accused of 'controlling behavior' in ugly divorce battle amid numerous 911 calls to home

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A former MLB pitcher's divorce is getting ugly.

Carl Pavano and his ex-wife, Alissa, have been in quite the prenup battle, with Alissa accusing the former pitcher of signing the one-sided agreement she says she was "demanded" to sign.

According to documents, Alissa "had given up her residence, potential employment, and all financial independence" after Carl had shown "ongoing controlling behavior," including name-calling, cutting off her expenses and threats to take their children.

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To make matters worse, according to CT Insider, police have been called to their shared home in Connecticut nine times over the last two years, and most recently on April 29.

"A prenuptial agreement is an acceptable way for individuals, prior to marriage, to condition how their financial interests and responsibilities will be determined after marriage," Alissa’s lawyers said in a brief, via the New York Post.

"It should not be an acceptable way for a monied spouse who has already started a family with his significant other to force her to give up her financial independence, and then to extract financial advantages in the premarital agreement under the threat of taking the minor children away from her and leaving her destitute."

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The signing of the prenup was videotaped, documents say, after Alissa had a $500 consultation with her attorney.

State Superior Court Judge Thomas O'Neill ruled the prenup valid, awarding Alissa $300,000 and ordering Carl to buy her a home worth $1 million. Carl had a net worth of over $43 million by the time the trial began, the document says.

The prenup was signed shortly after they were married in 2011, but the divorce began in 2024. The aforementioned ruling came last year.

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Pavano pitched for the Montreal Expos, Florida Marlins, New York Yankees, Cleveland Indians and Minnesota Twins, being named an All-Star in 2004. He pitched to a 4.81 ERA in his career, with his biggest payday coming from the Yankees. However, he only made 26 starts in his four seasons with them and is widely considered one of their worst signings.