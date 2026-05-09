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Brewers' flamethrower Jacob Misiorowski lights up record books with triple-digit speeds in gem vs Yankees

Misiorowski threw amazing 10 pitches at over 103 mph

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
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The New York Yankees did not stand a chance against the hardest-throwing starting pitcher of all time -- and that is not a hyperbole.

Jacob Misiorowski took the bump for the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday night, and he was clearly pretty amped up for his first start against the Bronx Bombers.

In his first inning of work, "Mis" threw seven pitches at least 103 mph, and he'd throw three more of such speed throughout the night.

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Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski celebrating on the field at American Family Field

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski celebrates after earning the final out of the sixth inning against the New York Yankees at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on May 8, 2026. (Jeff Hanisch/Imagn Images)

He topped out at 103.6 mph, and he now owns the seven-fastest pitches of any starting pitcher in the Statcast era (since 2008), all of which were thrown against the Yanks.

Three of his pitches from Friday are also the ninth, 11th and 12th-hardest pitches by a starter over the last 19 seasons.

The first inning was just a preview of what was to come, as Misiorowski struck out 11 over six scoreless innings of work.

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski throwing a pitch during a game.

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski throws during the first inning against the New York Yankees at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on May 8, 2026. (Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

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Misiorowski had a no-hit bid through 5.1 innings before a hamstring cramp forced him out of a 6-1 victory over the Washington Nationals last week. He had five no-hit innings in his MLB debut last year but had to leave that game due to cramps.

In his second start, he was perfect into the seventh.

Shane Drohan tossed three scoreless innings for the save, as Milwaukee beat the Yankees, 6-0.

The 24-year-old right-hander called it a top-three performance in his major league career, which started less than a year ago but already has plenty of highlights.

Misiorowski won head-to-head matchups with 2025 NL Cy Young Award winner Paul Skenes and three-time Cy Young winner Clayton Kershaw as a rookie. He had a 1.50 ERA in three postseason appearances last year.

"It's just adrenaline," Misiorowski said. "That’s all it is. You start getting hyped up and you want to perform for your teammates behind you because they're doing the same for me. That’s the whole goal."

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski throwing a pitch at American Family Field

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski throws a pitch during the first inning against the New York Yankees at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on May 8, 2026. (Jeff Hanisch/Imagn Images)

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Brewers manager Pat Murphy has another perspective on why Misiorowski shines the brightest when the stakes seem highest.

"Miz is interested in being great," Murphy said. "And he's in that process of being great."

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