Hideki Matsuyama has an amazing Japanese-inspired Champions Dinner menu at 2022 Masters

The main course is an expensive A5 Wagyu beef ribeye with mixed mushrooms and vegetables

By David Aaro | Fox News
Japan's Hideki Matsuyama will serve up food from his home country at the 2022 Masters Champions Dinner on Tuesday night.

As defending champion, Matsuyama gets to choose the menu that typically contains cuisine from the winner's home country. Guests at the exclusive dinner include recipients of the famed green jacket.

The tournament unveiled the menu on Twitter Tuesday, saying it was in honor of Matsuyama, "Japan's first champion."

Hideki Matsuyama, of Japan, celebrates after putting on the champion's green jacket after winning the Masters golf tournament on Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

His menu will start out with assorted appetizers, including sushi, sashimi, Yakitori chicken skewers and nigiri, a delicacy consisting of sliced raw fish that is placed over sweet and salty vinegared rice.

The first course is Miso glazed black cod with a dashi broth.

The main course is Miyazaki Wagyu — A5 Wagyu beef ribeye with mixed mushrooms and vegetables and Sansho daikon ponzu sauce. 

For dessert, there will be a Japanese strawberry shortcake — a fluffy sponge cake with whipped cream and Amaou strawberries.

"I'm really looking forward to the Champions dinner tonight," Matsuyama told reporters. 

Hideki Matsuyama, of Japan, stretches before teeing off on the first hole during the final round at the Hero World Challenge golf tournament, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016, in Nassau, Bahamas. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

His menu is a striking difference to that of Tiger Woods, who in 1998 — after winning his first Masters — requested cheeseburgers, grilled chicken sandwiches, french fries and milkshakes. 

Tiger Woods receives the Masters green jacket from 1996 Masters champion Nick Faldo after Woods won the 1997 Masters tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia. (TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

"They said you could pick anything you want," Woods said at the time, according to the Los Angeles Times. "This is what I grew up eating, and that’s what I still am eating. It’s what I like to eat."

In 2014, Australian Adam Scott served Moreton Bay lobster, and the 2004 menu of Canadian Mike Weir included a roasted rack of elk.

Matsuyama won the 2021 Masters by one stroke over Will Zalatoris.

David Aaro is a Reporter at Fox News Digital