Herm Edwards, Arizona State part ways after tough loss to Eastern Michigan

Arizona State and Herm Edwards decided to part ways on Sunday following the Sun Devils’ 30-21 loss to Eastern Michigan just hours prior to the dismissal.

Arizona State athletic director Ray Anderson announced the decision. Edwards and Arizona State were also the subjects of an NCAA investigation into questionable recruiting practices.

"We have made the decision to make a change in the leadership of our football program, effective immediately," Anderson said in a statement. "By mutual agreement, coach Edwards and I have determined that he will relinquish duties as our head coach. At the core of this is doing what is best for our current team, staff and university. I understand the frustrations out there. We must do better and that starts with our decision today."

Edwards was 26-20 in 46 games as the head coach of Arizona State. The team started 2022 1-2.

He led the team to three bowl games in four seasons. The team lost in the Las Vegas Bowl to end the 2021 season.

The 68-year-old former New York Jets head coach was under investigation for allegedly hosting recruits on campus during an NCAA-mandated COVID-19 dead period in 2020. He took over as head coach in 2018 from Todd Graham. The team was 7-6 in his first season.

Eastern Michigan was one of the favorites to win the Mid-American Conference. The Eagles moved to 2-1 on the season. Their lone loss was to Louisiana.

Arizona State became the first Pac-12 team to lose to a MAC school.

"I’m probably more disappointed than anybody because I talked about it all week," Edwards said Saturday night after the loss. "As much as I do in my power to reach the team and say, ‘Man, you can’t fall into this trap.’ And we did."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.