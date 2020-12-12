Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Arizona State Sun Devils
Published

Arizona State's Jackson He makes history during blowout win over Arizona

The Sun Devils spanked Arizona on Friday night

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 12Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 12

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Arizona State running back Jackson He made history Friday night in the Sun Devils’ big win over rival Arizona.

He scored on a 1-yard run to make the 69-7. While the score at that point didn’t matter, the school said He became the first Chinese-born player to score a touchdown in Football Bowl Subdivision history.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“Jackson He was the sideline favorite and we put him in the game and lo and behold he was able to score a touchdown and that's a lot for a kid that is a walk-on and has been here two years,” Sun Devils coach Herm Edwards said after the game, via the school’s website.

He is believed to be the only Chinese-born player in the Football Bowl Subdivision. The school has celebrated his heritage by putting his name in Chinese on the back of his uniform.

TERRITORIAL ROUT: ARIZONA STATE BLOWS OUT RIVAL ARIZONA 70-7

According to his bio on the school’s website, He is in his second season with the Sun Devils and only started playing football five years ago. According to ESPN, he picked Jackson as his American name because he was a fan of the late singer Michael Jackson.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I've already received a lot of messages,” He said. “I strongly feel their love for this game and for me. I'm so grateful.”

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on social media @Gaydos_