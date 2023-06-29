Heat appear cold on possible Conor McGregor partnership after incidents involving franchise: report

When Conor McGregor was strutting in a red jumpsuit on the Kaseya Center court during the NBA Finals, he seemed in good standing with the Miami Heat. But that doesn’t appear to be the case now.

McGregor and the Heat reportedly had a plan to make his "cryo" pain spray from Tidl Sport the "official pain relief partner" of the franchise. But that idea has gone cold since his incidents involving the team, according to Page Six.

McGregor had developed a good relationship with the Heat, but two situations at Game 4 of the Finals have changed everything.

The first was McGregor sending the team’s mascot, Burnie, to a hospital after punching him in the head during a skit that clearly went wrong.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The second and more serious situation involves allegations by a woman who claims she was raped in a Kaseya Center bathroom by the MMA star.

The pain spray deal no longer appears to be on the table for McGregor.

CONOR MCGREGOR THANKS SUPPORTERS AS HE FACES SEXUAL ASSAULT ALLEGATIONS

"This was very bad for an otherwise crystal clean organization," an insider told Page Six. "I can’t imagine the Heat brass want the Tidl Sports patch on their jerseys. It’s a reminder of the 24 hours of hell the organization went through."

The woman’s attorney, Ariel Mitchell, claims her client was separated from her friends and forced into a bathroom, where McGregor was allegedly waiting for her, per the New York Post. A video later surfaced showing McGregor and the victim at a club after the game. They were talking, and he eventually left.

Mitchell believes TMZ Sports’ video shows the two "visibly awkwardly interacting with each other."

McGregor has strongly denied the accusations.

"Mr. McGregor will not be intimidated," his attorney, Barbara Llanes, has said.

"While the claimant’s story has changed yet again, our account of the evening has never changed," Llanes added about the video. "This video only reinforces our position. We look forward to the swift conclusion of the investigation."

CONOR MCGREGOR ACCUSER'S LAWYER SPEAKS OUT AFTER REPORTS OF HUSH MONEY SURFACE

TMZ unearthed a second video in which McGregor was seen escorting the woman to a bathroom by the hand with others standing near the door.

Mitchell added that her client believed she was being escorted out of the arena when a man in a Denver Nuggets jersey told her, "Conor told me to come get you."

The video showing McGregor ushering her away led Mitchell to say her client "did not even recall who led her into the restroom until seeing this video."

Again, Llanes responded.

"After the video was released by TMZ, the claimant’s lawyer now has changed her story," Llanes said. "Mr. McGregor welcomes the investigation, which he firmly believes will show the claims against him are false. After not responding to the demand for money made by claimant’s counsel, she turned to the media to apply pressure. This is no more than a shakedown."

Mitchell later told Fox News Digital "shakedown" accusations were "false."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Mr. McGregor‘s team can say this is a shakedown, these allegations are false, but the video is clear. A soon-to-be married man with a fourth baby on the way is himself leading a woman he doesn’t know and not his pregnant fiancée into the bathroom," Mitchell said.

McGregor has since been seen in New York City alongside fiancée Dee Devlin and their children.

The Heat and the NBA were both aware of the accusations.