Conor McGregor thanks supporters as he faces sexual assault allegations

Conor McGregor was accused of sexual assaulting a woman after Game 4 of the NBA Finals in Miami earlier this month and on Saturday he thanked his fans for their support.

McGregor was with his children and his fiancée, Dee Devlin, in New York City over the weekend and was asked about the message he would send his fans.

"Thank you so much for the support, appreciate the support," he told TMZ Sports.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

McGregor faced the accusations earlier this month. The woman’s attorney, Ariel Mitchell, said her client provided Miami police with the clothing she was wearing that night and that a report was filed. The alleged incident came on the same night McGregor punched Miami Heat mascot Burnie.

Mitchell claimed that security separated the woman from her friends and forced her into a bathroom where McGregor was allegedly waiting, according to the New York Post. A video also surfaced later showing McGregor and the victim at a club following the game. The woman and McGregor were seen talking and then he leaves the scene.

Mitchell told TMZ Sports that the video showed the two "visibly awkwardly interacting with each other."

McGregor has maintained his innocence.

"Mr. McGregor will not be intimidated," attorney Barbara Llanes said when the allegations first surfaced.

Of the video of the two in the club, Llanes said: "While the claimant’s story has changed yet again, our account of the evening has never changed. This video only reinforces our position. We look forward to the swift conclusion of the investigation."

CONOR MCGREGOR ACCUSER'S LAWYER SPEAKS OUT AFTER REPORTS OF HUSH MONEY SURFACE

A separate TMZ video appeared to show McGregor escorting the woman to the bathroom by the hand. There were several people standing by the door, which had been shut.

Mitchell, who said the two were together at a club inside the arena before the incident occurred in the bathroom, added her client was under the impression she was leaving the arena when a man in a Denver Nuggets jersey told her, "Conor told me to come get you."

After seeing the video with McGregor ushering her out, Mitchell said her client "did not even recall who led her into the restroom until seeing this video."

"After the video was released by TMZ, the claimant’s lawyer now has changed her story," Llanes said. "Mr. McGregor welcomes the investigation, which he firmly believes will show the claims against him are false. After not responding to the demand for money made by claimant’s counsel, she turned to the media to apply pressure. This is no more than a shakedown."

Mitchell told Fox News Digital that these accusations were "false" and there is no attempted "shakedown."

"Mr. McGregor‘s team can say this is a shakedown, these allegations are false, but the video is clear. A soon-to-be married man with a fourth baby on the way is himself leading a woman he doesn’t know and not his pregnant fiancée into the bathroom," Mitchell said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Heat and NBA are both aware of the allegations, while Miami police told ESPN an investigation began after a report was filed.

Fox News’ Scott Thompson and the Associated Press contributed to this report.