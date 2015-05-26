Headley, Sabathia lead Yankees over Royals

Kansas City, MO (SportsNetwork.com) - Chase Headley's three-run homer and seven sharp innings from CC Sabathia got the New York Yankees back in the win column with a 5-1 decision over the Kansas City Royals.

The Yankees halted a season-high four-game losing streak, extended by a 12-1 drubbing from the Royals in Friday's series opener, with Headley's fifth- inning blast that snapped a 1-1 tie the key blow.

Kansas City pounded out 17 hits in Friday's rout but managed just six off Sabathia (2-5), who didn't walk a batter and yielded one run to win a second consecutive start after going six in a row without one to begin the season.

Alex Rodriguez added a solo homer and Carlos Beltran went 2-for-3 with an RBI for New York.

Headley's shot sent Danny Duffy (2-3) to a third straight loss. The struggling lefty was tagged for four runs and walked four over five innings.

After managing only six runs total during their skid, the Yankees got halfway to that number on one swing. Two-out singles by Mark Teixeira and Beltran extended the top of the fifth for Headley, who drove Duffy's full-count offering deep into the Kansas City bullpen for a 4-1 Yankees' lead.

That was more than enough, as Sabathia surrendered only one hit after the fourth inning and Dellin Betances and Andrew Miller closed out the victory with a scoreless frame each.

Rodriguez tacked on an insurance run when he belted a Joe Blanton pitch over the wall in right center in the ninth for career homer No. 664.

Duffy didn't permit a hit until the fourth inning but walked three in the third, setting the stage for Beltran's sacrifice fly to center that brought in Jacoby Ellsbury with the game's first run.

The Royals answered in their half of the inning, as singles by Omar Infante and Alcides Escobar around a bunt hit from Paulo Orlando loaded the bases before Mike Moustakas delivered a sac fly.

Sabathia came up with big strikeouts of Lorenzo Cain and Eric Hosmer to prevent further damage, however.

Game Notes

Blanton, who had his contract selected from Triple-A Omaha on Saturday, gave up a run on five hits over four innings in his first major league appearance since Sept. 3, 2013, while with the Angels ... Hosmer went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts to have a 12-game hitting streak end, while teammate Kendrys Morales had a 10-game run snapped ... Duffy has allowed 14 runs and walked 10 over 9 2/3 innings of work during his three-start losing streak ... Yankees manager Joe Girardi said prior to the game that Chris Capuano (quadriceps) will be activated from the 15-day disabled list and make his season debut as the starter in Sunday's finale.