Hayden Springer etches his name into PGA Tour history with epic John Deere Classic 1st round

Hayden Springer etched his name into PGA Tour history on Thursday as he became the 14th golfer to shoot a sub-60 in a round.

Springer teed off in the first round of the John Deere Classic and finished the first hole at par. He then went on a hot streak, with one eagle and four consecutive birdies before he pared hole No. 7. He finished the front nine with two birdies, good enough for a 27.

He then recorded five straight pars to start the back nine, then he finished birdying two of the final four holes and added another eagle on his card. He finished with a 59 and 12-under par.

He finished four strokes up on Harry Hall and five strokes up on Kevin Chappell and Hayden Buckley as they finished up their first rounds. There were still several golfers in the middle of their rounds.

The PGA Tour record is a 58 set by Jim Furyk at the Travelers Championship in 2016. Furyk is also among 13 players with a 59.

Springer is the second golfer in three weeks to break 60. Cameron Young shot a 59 at the Travelers Championship this year. Paul Goydos shot a 59 in the first round of the John Deere Classic in 2010.

It was the eighth sub-60 shot across the world this year. Cristobal del Solar of Chile shot a 57 in a Korn Ferry Tour event in Colombia.

Springer turned pro in 2019. The Tennessee native has competed in 18 PGA Tour events, finishing third once at the Puerto Rico Open in March.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.