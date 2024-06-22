Cameron Young joins exclusive club after shooting 59 at Travelers Championship

The 59-club has another member.

Cameron Young broke 60 on Saturday in the third round of the Travelers Championship, becoming the 12th PGA player to do so.

It's the 13th sub-60 in PGA history, as Jim Furyk has done it twice, including an all-time-low 58 at the same tournament in 2016.

Young's 59 was 11-under par – he entered the clubhouse with a share of the lead after trailing by 11.

The 59-watch was on early, as Young got off to a birdie-birdie-eagle-birdie start, holing out from 142 yards on the par-four third hole. He closed out his front nine with back-to-back birdies, entering the turn with a 28.

He cooled off for a bit, but arguably his best shot of the day was on the driveable par-four on 15, where he drove the green and was just four feet from the pin. He knocked in the easy eagle to move to 10-under on the day.

Young had a nine-foot par putt for history, and he slid it in the backdoor for the low score.

In all, it was nine pars, seven birdies, two eagles, and zero bogeys, en route to making 115 feet worth of putts.

It's the first 59 on tour since Scottie Scheffler did so at the 2020 Northern Trust at TPC Boston, but the seventh sub-60 in all pro tours this year.

Those include a 59 by Joaquin Niemann on LIV Golf and a record-tying 57 by Cristobal del Solar on the Korn Ferry Tour in Bogota, Colombia.

Young was able to lift, clean and place his golf ball in the short grass because of soggy course conditions and the potential of more rain.

He could have gone even lower. After his eagle on the 15th hole, Young hit his tee shot to 7 feet on the par-3 16th and missed the short birdie putt.

But, he has now put himself in prime position to win this weekend – it would be his first on the PGA Tour.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

