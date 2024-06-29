Expand / Collapse search
Golf

Club pro makes history at US Senior Open with consecutive holes-in-one: 'I just couldn’t believe it'

Frank Bensel Jr. missed the cut despite recording a USGA first

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 29

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 29

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here.

Frank Bensel Jr., a club pro from New York, made history Friday when he made consecutive holes-in-one at the U.S. Senior Open, the first ever recorded in the United States Golf Association’s history. 

Bensel, 56, described the moment as an "out-of-body experience," and the numbers support that feeling. 

Frank Bensel and son

Frank Bensel, left, and his caddie and 14-year-old son, Hagen, pose with hole 4 and 5 flags after Bensel recorded a pair of aces on back-to-back holes during the second round of the U.S. Senior Open in Newport, R.I., Friday, June 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Jimmy Golen)

According to the National Hole-in-One Registry, the odds for one player making two aces in the same round are 67 million to 1. 

"I’ve played a lot of golf in my life, and just to see a hole-in-one in a tournament is pretty rare," Bensel said after the second round of the tournament in Newport, Rhode Island. "The first one was great; that got me under par for the day. And then the second one, I just couldn’t believe it. To even think that that could happen was amazing."

Bensel’s amazing feat began on the fourth hole, a 184-yard par 3. He did the unthinkable next when he aced his next shot, a 203-yard par 3. 

Frank Bensel signs the hole cutter

Newport Country Club Superintendent Chris Coen, left, and volunteer Joe Oliveria, right, watch as Frank Bensel signs the hole cutter, the blade of which is going to the USGA museum after Bensel converted a pair of aces on back-to-back holes during the second round of the U.S. Senior Open in Newport, R.I., Friday, June 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Jimmy Golen)

"After these two holes-in-one, I just didn’t even know," Bensel, who splits his time between New York and Florida, said. "Oh, yeah. Everybody is going to want a lesson now, for sure — on a 6-iron."

Despite his back-to-back aces, the day did not turn out well for Bensel. Immediately after, he made four bogeys in a row and added three more on the back nine. He finished the day at 4-over 74 and missed the cut. 

"I didn’t do anything great except for kind of those shots today," he said. "I was hoping that I could have added a lot more good scoring after that to have made the cut, but that didn’t happen."

Frank Bensel Jr plays a shot

Frank Bensel Jr. of the United States plays a shot during the singles matches of the 2022 PGA Cup on The Longcross Course at Foxhills Club and Resort Sept. 18, 2022, in Ottershaw, England.  (David Cannon/Getty Images)

Despite an overall lackluster day, Bensel’s performance still landed him in the USGA history books. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

