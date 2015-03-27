Hasta La Pista, Baby...Arnie lights up the Games

By Neil Maidment

VANCOUVER (Reuters) - The Olympic torch relay just got bigger, much bigger.

At 106 days, the pre-Vancouver Winter Games run weighs in as the longest domestic relay in Olympic history and to help get it across the finish line ... Arnie is back.

Famous for his "I'll be back' and "Hasta la vista, baby' catchphrases in the Terminator films, Arnold Schwarzenegger, now Governor of California, is nipping over to Canada to flex his pecs with a torch run through Vancouver's famous Stanley Park.

The former Mr Universe and Mr Olympia champion, now 62 and two years on from a nasty knee injury, is the only heavyweight on a list you could describe as more Kindergarten Cop than Conan the Barbarian.

Singer Michael Buble and fellow Canadian retired professional ice hockey player Richard Brodeur are among the names, which arguably lack a bit of A list grandeur.

Schwarzenegger's stint will be on Friday, just before the Games (February 12-28) open that evening.

