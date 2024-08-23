Harrison Butker calls on 'fellow Catholic' JD Vance to 'defend the unborn'

Harrison Butker has again spoken out about his religious beliefs as it relates to women’s reproductive rights.

The Kansas City Chiefs kicker on Friday wrote on X that he "implore[s]" former President Trump's running mate, Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, to defend the unborn.

Butker made the post in apparent disagreement with the former president, who said in a Truth Social post that his "Administration will be great for women and their reproductive rights."

Butker began his post, in which he shared a screenshot of Trump's words, saying, "No party or candidate is perfect."

He then addressed his message to Vance.

"I implore my fellow Catholic @JDVance to help bring the Republican Party back in line with the foundational platform that all life is valuable and there can be no compromise when it comes to defending the unborn," Butker wrote.

He then shared a quote from Father Chad Ripperger, which appeared to show that he doesn't necessarily agree with all of Trump's beliefs.

The quote reads, "Our obligation is to vote for the lesser of two evils because voting for a lesser evil preserves the good that could be potentially lost."

During the Super Bowl-winning Chiefs' visit to the White House last year, Butker was seen wearing a tie that had "Vulnerari Praesidio" in cursive writing all over it, which is a Latin term that translates to "Protect the most vulnerable."

He also wore a gold pin representing the size of a 10-week-old baby's feet.

Butker also took aim at President Biden's "delusional" stance on abortion during his commencement speech at Benedictine College in May.

"[Biden] has been so vocal in his support for the murder of innocent babies that I’m sure to many people it appears that you can be both Catholic and pro-choice," he said.

Butker said in an interview with ETWN News in March that unborn babies "are the greatest victims of our society."

Shortly after his speech, his jersey sales skyrocketed, becoming one of the most popular on the market.

