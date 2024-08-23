Bill Belichick could be inducted into Pro Football Hall of Fame next year with new rule

There was never a doubt Bill Belichick was going to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It was just a matter of when, and it could be sooner than expected.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced several changes to its selection rules Friday, including one in which the waiting period for coaching candidates has been reduced from five seasons out of the game to one season.

Belichick, who under the old rules wouldn’t have been eligible until 2029, can now be inducted with the class of 2026.

The only reason the 72-year-old is not going to be inducted with the Class of 2025 is because the selection process has already started.

Belichick spent 24 years as the New England Patriots' head coach, winning six Super Bowls with the franchise before leaving after last season.

In his illustrious career, he has won eight Super Bowls, winning two with the New York Giants as defensive coordinator in 1986 and 1990. His eight Super Bowl titles are the most for any individual in NFL history.

Belichick had head coaching interviews in this past hiring cycle with the Atlanta Falcons, but they instead hired former Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris.

There have been no indications the legendary coach is ready to retire, meaning Belichick may land a job in the next coaching cycle while also having spent the required year out of coaching to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The next time Belichick puts on a headset on an NFL sideline as a head coach, he could be doing so as an active Hall of Famer.

During his season out of coaching, Belichick will appear on "Monday Night Football’s" "ManningCast," the CW’s "Inside the NFL" and weekly appearances on ESPN with "The Pat McAfee Show."