Hall of Famer Randy Johnson's love of photography back in the spotlight after viral tweet

He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2015.

Randy Johnson dominated the baseball world with fiery fastballs that sent the fear of God into batters and even at one point in his career killed a bird.

On Wednesday, the sports world was reminded the Hall of Fame pitcher is an avid photographer and has been on the NFL sidelines as an accredited media member. A tweet of Johnson on the sideline for a 2011 game between the Arizona Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys went viral.

Former MLB pitcher Randy Johnson photographs the women's skateboard street competition during X Games 18 in Los Angeles, June 29, 2012.

Former MLB pitcher Randy Johnson photographs the women's skateboard street competition during X Games 18 in Los Angeles, June 29, 2012. (REUTERS/Danny Moloshok)

Johnson’s photography career came into the spotlight last year on the 20th anniversary of his spring training mishap with a bird that dared to fly through the path of one of his pitches.

"My career as a Major League baseball pitcher has been well documented, but what is not as well known is my passion for photography, which began when I studied photojournalism at the University of Southern California from 1983-85," Johnson writes on his website. "Baseball became my occupation for two decades but my love of photography never left. Following my 2010 retirement, I was able to focus my attention back to this passion."

Former MLB pitcher Randy Johnson photographs an NFL game between the Dallas Cowboys and Arizona Cardinals in Glendale, Arizona, Dec. 4, 2011.

Former MLB pitcher Randy Johnson photographs an NFL game between the Dallas Cowboys and Arizona Cardinals in Glendale, Arizona, Dec. 4, 2011. (REUTERS/Rick Scuteri )

Johnson pitched in the majors from 1988 to 2009.

He was a 10-time All-Star and a World Series MVP with the Arizona Diamondbacks. He won the National League Pitching Triple Crown in 2002, leading in wins (24), ERA (2.32) and strikeouts (334).

Photographer/baseball player Randy Johnson participates in the 37th Annual Toyota Pro/Celebrity Race on April 11, 2014, in Long Beach, California.

Photographer/baseball player Randy Johnson participates in the 37th Annual Toyota Pro/Celebrity Race on April 11, 2014, in Long Beach, California. (Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2015.

