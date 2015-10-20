Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

NFL
Published

Gus Bradley: I'm not worried about losing the locker room

By | FoxSports
Oct 18, 2015; Jacksonville, FL, USA; side judge Tom Hill (97) listens as Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Gus Bradley complains about a call during the second half of a football game at EverBank Field. Houston won 31-20. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 18, 2015; Jacksonville, FL, USA; side judge Tom Hill (97) listens as Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Gus Bradley complains about a call during the second half of a football game at EverBank Field. Houston won 31-20. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

With his team sitting at 1-5 and in the midst of a four-game losing streak, Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Gus Bradley acknowledges his team is struggling.

"It's a very challenging time we're going through right now," Bradley said, per Ryan O'Halloran of the Florida Times-Union.

Still, while the Jaguars have lost 30 of 38 games the they've played under Bradley, the coach said Monday he's confident the players continue to buy into his vision for the team.

"I'm not concerned about that," Bradley said. "When I hear the players talk about believing in each other, believing in the process, believing in the future and what it will bring and what we can do … When I hear them talk like that, I have no concern."

Jacksonville will look to break its losing streak Sunday in London against the Buffalo Bills.

MORE NEWS: Want stories delivered to you? Sign up for our NFL newsletters.