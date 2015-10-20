Gus Bradley: I'm not worried about losing the locker room

With his team sitting at 1-5 and in the midst of a four-game losing streak, Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Gus Bradley acknowledges his team is struggling.

"It's a very challenging time we're going through right now," Bradley said, per Ryan O'Halloran of the Florida Times-Union.

Still, while the Jaguars have lost 30 of 38 games the they've played under Bradley, the coach said Monday he's confident the players continue to buy into his vision for the team.

"I'm not concerned about that," Bradley said. "When I hear the players talk about believing in each other, believing in the process, believing in the future and what it will bring and what we can do … When I hear them talk like that, I have no concern."

Jacksonville will look to break its losing streak Sunday in London against the Buffalo Bills.

