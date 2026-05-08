Reds announcers fume at 'middle school mistake' vs division rival Cubs as horrid losing streak continues

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Things are going from bad to worse for the Cincinnati Reds.

After starting 20-11 for first place in the NL Central, the Reds have since gone winless in May, including three consecutive walk-off losses to their division rival Chicago Cubs to fall to last place.

Well, the Reds and Cubs were back at Wrigley for an afternoon contest on Thursday when a Reds player had a total brainfart.

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Down 2-0 with the bases loaded and nobody out in the bottom of the fourth inning, the Reds got a gift when Dansby Swanson hit a grounder to third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes.

Hayes touched third base for the first out of the inning and then fired home for the double play, and the throw beat Ian Happ by a mile. However, Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson never tagged Happ, instead catching the ball while on the plate.

Once Hayes touched third base, that took away the force at home, meaning Happ now had to be tagged. Instead, he was untouched and ran back into the dugout with the Cubs up, 3-0.

REDS CLOSER CARTED OFF FIELD AFTER SUSTAINING LEG INJURY JUST ONE PITCH INTO APPEARANCE

Stephenson apparently forgot that rule, but the Reds broadcasters didn't.

"It's a tag play! He's gotta tag him!" John Sadak said.

"No! No!" said Chris Welsh.

"Oh, this is a middle school mistake right here."

Chicago then scored four more runs in the inning en route to an 8-3 victory and a four-game sweep of the Reds, who have now lost seven games in a row.

The Reds recently tied an MLB record by walking seven consecutive Pittsburgh Pirates last week, so it's been quite the whirlwind for Cincinnati.

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The winless road trip is over, though, and the Reds will host the Houston Astros and Washington Nationals over their next six games to try to get back on track.

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