Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Cleveland Guardians

Guardians starter Luis Ortiz's suspicious wild pitches at heart of MLB gambling investigation

Betting integrity firm reportedly flagged unusual wagers from multiple states predicting Ortiz would throw balls

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
close
‘I feel like an MVP.’ Ketel Marte talks self-improvement and Diamondbacks' expectations | MLB on FOX Video

‘I feel like an MVP.’ Ketel Marte talks self-improvement and Diamondbacks' expectations | MLB on FOX

Ketel Marte sat down to talk about his improvement this season and the Arizona Diamondbacks' expectations.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cleveland Guardians starter Luis Ortiz was placed on non-disciplinary paid leave hours before he was scheduled to take the mound against the Chicago Cubs Thursday, MLB announced. 

While MLB didn’t disclose the nature of its investigation, ESPN reported it was related to gambling. 

Two pitches thrown by Ortiz during a start are being scrutinized. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Luis Ortiz pitches

Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Luis Ortiz throws a pitch during the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Progressive Field June 9, 2025. (Ken Blaze/Imagn Images)

In June, betting integrity firm IC360 relayed the two pitches to sportsbooks, according to ESPN, and the first was on June 15 against the Seattle Mariners.

The firm flagged unusual betting action on the first pitch thrown by Ortiz in the bottom of the second inning to be a ball or hit batsman. Ortiz spiked a slider into the ground far away from the strike zone. 

Then, on June 27, more unusual betting action came in on a pitch from Ortiz in the top of the third inning against the St. Louis Cardinals. Once again, the bets were on a ball or a hit batsman, and Ortiz proceeded to spike another pitch the catcher couldn’t handle. 

While instances like this happen to even the best of pitchers, the league is looking into the situation. 

The bets came in from Ohio, New York and New Jersey, according to ESPN. 

Luis Ortiz celebrates

Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Luis Ortiz celebrates during the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Progressive Field May 30, 2025. (Ken Blaze/Imagn Images)

The non-disciplinary leave for Ortiz is scheduled to run through the MLB All-Star break, with games resuming for the second half July 18. 

The Guardians released a statement on the matter after MLB’s announcement. 

"The Guardians have been notified by Major League Baseball that Luis Ortiz has been placed on leave per an agreement with the Players Association due to an ongoing league investigation.

"The Guardians are not permitted to comment further at this time and will respect the league's confidential investigative process." 

Luis Ortiz pitching mound

Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Luis Ortiz pitches against the Cincinnati Reds in the first inning at Great American Ball Park May 18, 2025. (Katie Stratman/Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ortiz has pitched 16 times for the Guardians this season, recording a 4.36 ERA and 96 strikeouts. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.