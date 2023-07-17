Expand / Collapse search
Cleveland Guardians
Guardians' Shane Bieber shut down from throwing for two weeks due to inflamed elbow

Bieber apparently won't require surgery

Associated Press
Cleveland Guardians right-hander Shane Bieber won’t be able to throw for two weeks because of an inflamed right elbow but apparently won’t require surgery.

"It definitely looks like it’s a non-surgical way to go, which is really good," manager Terry Francona said Sunday. "Any time you go into somebody’s arm, and have thrown as much as he has, you get nervous.

"He’s going to be approximately two weeks no throw. He’ll be rechecked every week," Francona added. "There’s no timetable beyond that."

Shane Bieber rubs up new ball

Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Shane Bieber rubs up a new ball while Atlanta Braves Ozzie Albies runs the bases on a home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Cleveland.  (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

The 2020 AL Cy Young Award winner was placed on the 15-day injured list Saturday, retroactive to Wednesday. He was examined on Sunday by Texas Rangers physician Dr. Keith Meister. Bieber took a commercial flight back to Cleveland as the team traveled to Pittsburgh.

"I’ve been trying to manage it, pitch through it and develop a plan," Bieber said before the game. "Ultimately it wasn’t really going away, so I decided it was best to get it checked out and all agreed."

Shane Bieber throws pitch

Shane Bieber #57 of the Cleveland Guardians pitches during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field on July 09, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.  (Ron Schwane/Getty Images)

Bieber is 5-6 with a 3.77 ERA, including 0-3 with a 5.22 ERA in his last five outings. He said the forearm began bothering him a few weeks ago and became less manageable during his last start on July 9. He pitched 6 1/3 innings against Kansas City and allowed four runs on nine hits in a 4-1 loss.

Bieber said he hasn’t experienced a similar problem in that area of his arm since he was at UC Santa Barbara from 2014-16.

Shane Bieber throws pitch

Shane Bieber #57 of the Cleveland Guardians throws a pitch in the third inning against the the Tampa Bay Rays during game one of the Wild Card Series at Progressive Field on October 07, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

"As a pitcher, things come up all the time," he said. "You don’t know what exactly what you can go through and what you can’t. Option one is always to work through something. Probably the smartest thing for myself and everybody is just to get it checked out."

The 28-year-old right-hander is a two-time All-Star. He has a $10.01 million salary and is eligible for free agency after the 2024 season.

Bieber joined two other Cleveland starters on the injured list. Cal Quantrill is on the list with right shoulder inflammation and Triston McKenzie is on the 60-day IL with a right elbow sprain. McKenzie has made only two starts this season.