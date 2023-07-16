Expand / Collapse search
Reds' David Bell loses his cool at umpire during game vs Brewers

Reds nearly snapped losing streak against Brewers

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Cincinnati Reds manager David Bell was around long enough Sunday to see his team score its first run in three games, but he didn’t stick around for the final result against the Milwaukee Brewers.

After first baseman Spencer Steer struck out looking on a pitch from Brewers starter Adrian Houser in the bottom of the second inning, Bell came out of the dugout and was immediately thrown out by home plate umpire Edwin Jimenez. Bell appeared to take issue with the strike zone and pointed to the plate.

David Bell yells

Cincinnati Reds' David Bell yells toward umpires Tom Woodring, center, and Brian O'Nora after being ejected during the second inning against the Milwaukee Brewers in Cincinnati, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Bell drew the edge around the plate as he continued jawing in Jimenez’s ear. Crew chief Brian O’Nora had to step in between Bell and Jimenez to get the manager to hit the showers. Bell was jumping up and down to try to get around O’Nora as he gave Jimenez and earful.

The fans at the Great American Ballpark applauded Bell as he left the game.

Bell has been ejected 25 times since he took over as manager before the 2019 season.

Unfortunately, Cincinnati’s lead didn’t hold. The Brewers would come back to win, 4-3, thanks to rookie Andruw Monasterio’s tie-breaking single in the eighth. Milwaukee scored two in the inning to win the game.

Tyrone Taylor scores

Milwaukee Brewers' Tyrone Taylor runs the bases on his way to scoring on a single by Andruw Monasterio during the eighth inning against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

"You just move on," Bell said of the series. "It was a tough series. They played us tough back in Milwaukee, too. You can't make too much of it. We will get back on track."

Milwaukee swept Cincinnati in the series and has a two-game lead on them in the National League Central. It’s their first division lead since May 25.

Brewers players celebrate

Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames, left, celebrates with Brice Turang after the final out against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

"It was an important series," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. "We did our job. You come into a road series and you sweep it, you had a heck of a series. We got three games left with them, soon. But it’s a big series for us to take a great start to the second half."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

