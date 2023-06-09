Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Cleveland Guardians
Published

Guardians' José Ramírez launches three home runs in first three at-bats against Red Sox

Ramírez hit home runs from both sides of the plate

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 9 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 9

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

For the first time in his career, Cleveland Guardians third baseman José Ramírez left the yard three times in a single game. 

Ramírez launched three home runs Thursday against the Boston Red Sox, hitting homers from both sides of the plate. 

Jose Ramirez rounds the bases

Cleveland Guardians third baseman José Ramírez rounds the bases after hitting his third home run of a game during the sixth inning against the Boston Red Sox June 8, 2023, at Progressive Field in Cleveland.  (Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The four-time All-Star homered in his first three at-bats, hitting a 390-foot shot to right in the sixth for his third of the day, and the Guardians defeated the Red Sox 10-3. 

BLUE JAYS DESIGNATE ANTHONY BASS FOR ASSIGNMENT AHEAD OF TORONTO’S PRIDE WEEKEND FOLLOWING CONTROVERSY

"Everyone in (the clubhouse) would say the same thing: He’s the best player in the game," said Cleveland starter Aaron Civale. "He plays the game the best way every single night.

"He might not be on paper the most talented. He might not be considered the best. But when he plays the game the way he plays it, he’s the best in the game."

Ramírez had two chances at a four-homer game but struck out swinging in his second at-bat of the sixth and grounded out to third in the eighth. 

Jose Ramirez celebrates a home run

Cleveland Guardians third baseman José Ramírez celebrates as he rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox June 8, 2023, at Progressive Field in Cleveland.  (Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"My last two at-bats I was swinging away," Ramírez admitted.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Ramírez was trying to become just the 17th player since 1901 to hit four home runs in a game. Arizona’s J.D. Martinez last accomplished the feat in 2017. 

Jose Ramirez celebrates his three-homer game

Cleveland Guardians third baseman José Ramírez (11) is doused with water by teammate Triston McKenzie (24) as they celebrate Ramirez's three home run game against the Boston Red Sox June 8, 2023, at Progressive Field in Cleveland.  (Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"What I was really pulling for was [that] they didn’t go to a 3-0 count on him because I didn’t want to be the one to have him take," Cleveland manager Terry Francona said, according to MLB.com. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The loss dropped Boston to under .500 for the first time since April 28. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.