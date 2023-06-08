Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Joe Burrow
Published

Bengals’ Joe Burrow shows off swing, launches four home runs during Reds batting practice

Burrow took BP with several of his Bengals teammates

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 8 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 8

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Quarterback Joe Burrow can do more than just lead the Cincinnati Bengals to back-to-back AFC Championships games. 

The first-overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft showed off his baseball skills on Wednesday, taking batting practice at the Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati with a few of his Bengals teammates. 

Joe Burrow in warm ups

Joe Burrow, #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals, warms up before kickoff against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on January 22, 2023, in Orchard Park, New York. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

The Pro Bowl quarterback showed his power, launching four home runs during BP.

49ERS' BROCK PURDY 'AHEAD OF SCHEDULE' IN REHAB FOLLOWING ELBOW SURGERY

Burrow took around 100 swings in the cage and earned a rounding cheer from Cincinnati Reds players and his Bengals teammates after launching his first bomb, according to MLB.com. 

"I was coaching him up," Reds second baseman Jonathan India said. "I was telling him to get the [bat] head out. Looked low in the zone. He hit two homers back to back."

Burrow called it a day after pulling a pitch off the top of the cage. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Joe Burrow after throwing out the first pitch

Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals after throwing out the ceremonial first pitch before the Cincinnati Reds game against the Cleveland Guardians at Great American Ball Park on April 12, 2022, in Cincinnati, Ohio.  (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

"OK, that's good," said Burrow.

Burrow, who is from Athens, Ohio, is preparing to enter his fourth NFL season as he has quickly become one of the top quarterbacks in the league. 

The college football national champion has led the Bengals to deep playoff runs the past two seasons, going to Super Bowl LVI and taking Cincinnati to the AFC Championship Game last year.

Joe Burrow looks down field

Joe Burrow, #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals, drops back to pass in the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium on January 8, 2023, in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Burrow is entering the final year of his rookie contract but told reporters in May that the two sides are working on an extension. 

"I'm involved," Burrow said regarding contract talks with the team, per CBS Sports. "It's in the works. It's not really something I like to play out in the media. That's just the way I think they want to do business, [how] I want to do business. We prefer to keep that between us."

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.