Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins was on the receiving end of a tense moment between Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green and Memphis Grizzles guard Desmond Bane during Wednesday’s night game that resulted in both players receiving a technical.

Late in the second quarter, with the Grizzlies leading by one, Green got tangled up beneath the net with Santi Aldama. Green appeared to shove Aldama after he bumped him following an offensive rebound.

The intensity continued after Jenkins was speaking to an official on the court.

Bane apparently did not appreciate how close Green was to his coach and a shoving match ensured. Several players from both teams got involved, and the growing scuffle sent Jenkins tumbling down to the ground.

"I didn’t really think there was a sequence," Green said of the incident after the game. "I got grabbed and I snatched my arm away, and I got a [technical]."

After Green and Bane both received technicals, the Warriors scored 17 unanswered points.

"It kind of woke our team up, and we got going from there. Never looked back.," Green added. "Shout out to them, maybe they were trying to get me thrown out the game or something. It didn’t work. It actually worked against them."

Jenkins praised his team’s fire when asked about the interaction during his postgame presser.

"Just love the fight of our group, and hopefully we bounce back on Friday."

Warriors coach Steve Kerr seemingly agreed.

"We have a history with this team and it’s always been very competitive," Kerr said. "They're tough. When we play them there’s usually some kind of dustup."

The Warriors took charge in the second half to beat the Grizzlies 137-116. Stephen Curry also reached 300 3-pointers for an NBA-record fifth season and scored 14 points with four 3s.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.