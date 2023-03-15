Expand / Collapse search
Memphis Grizzlies
Published

Grizzlies’ Ja Morant suspended 8 games by NBA following gun controversy

Morant met with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver on Wednesday

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
The NBA has suspended Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant eight games without pay for "conduct detrimental to the league" following an investigation into the video of Morant appearing to display a gun at a nightclub in Colorado.

The league said the suspension comes in response to Morant’s video in which he is "holding a firearm in an intoxicated state while visiting a Denver area nightclub."

Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies reacts during the second quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on February 23, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies reacts during the second quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on February 23, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

"Ja’s conduct was irresponsible, reckless and potentially very dangerous," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said. "It also has serious consequences given his enormous following and influence, particularly among young fans who look up to him. He has expressed sincere contrition and remorse for his behavior."

"Ja has also made it clear to me that he has learned from this incident and that he understands his obligations and responsibility to the Memphis Grizzlies and the broader NBA community extend well beyond his play on the court."

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant adjusts his protective face mask before shooting a pair of free throws during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets on Friday, March 3, 2023, in Denver.

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant adjusts his protective face mask before shooting a pair of free throws during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets on Friday, March 3, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The NBA’s investigation did not conclude that the gun belonged to Morant or was brought by him to the nightclub. The league also said it did not find that Morant possessed the gun when traveling with the team or when in any team facility.

Morant has been away from the team since March 4, when video of Morant went viral on social media.

Morant can be seen in the video displaying what appears to be a gun while singing without a shirt on.

The Grizzlies star apologized, saying he would take some time away to "get help."

Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies celebrates his three-point basket against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first quarter of the game at Target Center on November 30, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies celebrates his three-point basket against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first quarter of the game at Target Center on November 30, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)

"I take full responsibility for my actions last night. I’m sorry to my family, teammates, coaches, fans, partners, the city of Memphis and the entire Grizzlies organization for letting you down," Morant said. "I’m going to take some time away to get help and work on learning better methods of dealing with stress and my overall well-being."

Morant has missed the last six games and will be eligible to return to the court Monday, March 20, against the Dallas Mavericks.

