Grizzlies’ Ja Morant avoids criminal charges after appearing to flash gun in video

The Glendale Police Department in Colorado has concluded its investigation into Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant , who was seen on video last weekend appearing to display a gun while at a nightclub.

In a press release, the department said it was "not able to determine that probable cause existed for the filing of charges ."

"In this case, it should be noted that on the night in question the GPD did not receive any calls for service at the nightclub regarding a weapon of any type," the department said. "Subsequently, no disturbances were reported, and no citizens or patrons of the club came forward to make a complaint.

"The investigation also concluded that no one was threatened or menaced with the firearm and in fact no firearm was ever located. Although the video was concerning enough to prompt an investigation, there was not enough available evidence to charge anyone with a crime."

Morant missed his second consecutive game on Tuesday after the team announced he would be "away from the team" after the video began circulating on social media.

Morant can be seen in the video displaying what appears to be a gun while singing without a shirt on.

The Grizzlies star apologized on Saturday, saying he would take some time away to "get help."

"I take full responsibility for my actions last night. I’m sorry to my family, teammates, coaches, fans, partners, the city of Memphis and the entire Grizzlies organization for letting you down," Morant said. "I’m going to take some time away to get help and work on learning better methods of dealing with stress and my overall well-being."

The video was the latest in concerning reports surrounding Morant.

Last week, a police report said Morant allegedly exposed a gun after punching a teenager last summer.

In the report by The Washington Post, Morant allegedly punched the teenager in the head "12 to 13 times" in a pickup basketball game at Morant’s house.

According to the report, Morant went into his house after the altercation and emerged with a gun in his waist and his hand on the weapon.

Morant told police he acted in self-defense and filed a police report after the teenager allegedly said he would come back after the altercation and "light this place up like fireworks."

That allegation followed a previous controversy involving Morant . The Indiana Pacers claimed that after an altercation between associates of Morant and the Pacers, a red laser was pointed at the team from an SUV that was carrying Morant, which the Pacers believed was a gun.

The NBA investigated the incident and found that no "individual threatened others with a weapon."

