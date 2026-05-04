The Great Dane Returns: Peter Schmeichel Joins FOX Sports For 2026 FIFA World Cup

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A Manchester United legend. An elite goalkeeper for Denmark. And one of the best TV analysts in the world of soccer.

FOX Sports announced on Tuesday that Peter Schmeichel will return to FOX Sports this summer as part of the star-studded broadcast crew covering the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

"I’m so happy to be joining the FOX Sports team again for this special FIFA World Cup and can’t wait for the opening match on June 11," said Schmeichel. "Between all the fans that will be present and the amazing atmospheres, I’m looking forward to experiencing everything the tournament brings with it and sharing my insights with viewers."

Schmeichel rose to prominence as a goalkeeper leaving a legacy across a storied 20-year-long playing career that saw him feature with Denmark and Manchester United in the Premier League. His early career spanned several Danish clubs (Gladsaxe-Hero, Hvidovre, and Brøndy) before moving to United in 1991. He also played for Sporting CP in Portugal before a return to the Premier League with stints at Aston Villa and Manchester City.

While at Manchester United, he won 15 trophies and helped captain the club to victory in the 1999 UEFA Champions League final, which helped the Red Devils complete the historic treble. Schmeichel also played for a Denmark squad that won the 1992 European Championship and is the third most capped player of all-time for Denmark with 129 matches between 1987 and 2001. He also was in net for Denmark at the FIFA World Cup in 1998.

Schmeichel is the latest international legend to join FOX Sports for the summer.

In April, Netherlands legend Clarence Seedorf and Mexico's all-time leading scorer Javier Hernández announced they will join FOX Sports for the World Cup. In March, global icon Zlatan Ibrahimović announced he will also be an analyst for the 2026 FIFA World Cup this summer. France legend and World Cup winner Thierry Henry , who made his FOX Sports debut at the FIFA World Cup draw in December, will also be part of the network's broadcast crew this summer.

Award-winning presenter and celebrated broadcaster Rebecca Lowe will make her FOX Sports debut this summer as one of the network’s hosts for the FIFA World Cup.

2026 FIFA World Cup: How To Watch

From June 11 through July 19, 2026, FOX Sports presents its largest World Cup production and broadcast slate to date featuring all 104 matches live across FOX (69) and FS1 (35) with every match live-streaming on FOX One and the FOX Sports App.