Granlund, Miller lead Canucks past Flames, 4-2

Markus Granlund had two goals and an assist, Ryan Miller made 44 saves and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Calgary Flames 4-2 on Friday night for their sixth straight victory.

Michael Chaput and Loui Eriksson also scored for Vancouver in the opener of the home-and-home series that ends Saturday night in Calgary. The Canucks have their longest winning streak since December 2013.

Granlund gave the Canucks a 3-1 lead with a power-play goal with 22 seconds left in the second period, and added his ninth of the season at 3:18 of the third.

Michael Frolik scored twice for Calgary, Mikael Backlund had two assists and Brian Elliott stopped nine shots.

Vancouver moved into the Western Conference's second wild-card spot, a point up on the idle Los Angeles Kings. Calgary is a point up on Vancouver in the first wild-card position.

Notes: Vancouver had a season-low 13 shots. ... Miller has allowed just seven goals combined during his personal five-game win streak. ... Backlund has six goals and five assists in the last six games. ... Calgary's Matthew Tkachuk had an assist to extend his points streak to eight games (one goal, eight assists). ... Canucks forward Alexandre Burrows sat out because of an illness.

UP NEXT:

Flames: Host Vancouver on Saturday night.

Canucks: At Calgary on Saturday night.