Gracie Hunt, daughter of Chiefs owner, shares important things she's learned as she celebrates 25th birthday

Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Kansas City Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt, celebrated her 25th birthday over the weekend in style and surrounded by some of her closest friends.

Hunt also dropped some knowledge to her more than 565,000 followers on Instagram and more than 52,000 on X about what she learned over the last quarter century. She underscored her belief in God and how she puts her faith and trust in God throughout her life.

"Trust God in the journey, even when we can’t see the destination," she wrote as her No. 1 thing she learned as she celebrated her birthday.

"Put God first. Others second. Yourself third," she added on the social media platform.

In her 25th bullet point, she wrote, "Even when life feels overwhelming, remember that you are chosen for a purpose and loved by God."

She implored her followers to also surround themselves with positive influences, be open to new experiences and to "stay true to yourself."

While Hunt has witnessed three Super Bowl championships the Chiefs have won over the last six seasons, she’s more than just a figurehead on the sidelines of Arrowhead Stadium.

She started her own lifestyle and fashion brand called Living Gracefully. She was the 2021 Miss Kansas and was a semifinalist in the 2021 Miss USA competition.

She also has a helping hand in leading Red Friday, in which the Chiefs community comes together to cheer on the team and give back to those in need. Millions have been raised for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City over the last few years.