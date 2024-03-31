Olivia Culpo reveals 'most difficult part' of planning wedding with Christian McCaffrey

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

With the offseason in full swing, San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey and fiancée Olivia Culpo can focus on wedding planning.

And Culpo revealed what the hardest part has been so far.

The model decided to engage her large following on Instagram by answering questions from them on her Instagram story. One question asked about the "the most difficult thing" about wedding planning.

"Guest list is by FAR the hardest part," Culpo said on her Instagram story. "A lot of venues have restrictions on # of ppl [people]."

As one of the most recognizable NFL couples, trying to narrow a guest list filled with celebrities and athletes, not to mention family and friends, isn't easy.

The couple announced their engagement in April 2023, but they’ve kept their wedding plans a secret. McCaffrey has also mentioned that Culpo is the one "steering the ship" with those plans.

"She’s done a hell of a job," McCaffrey told Extra.

"I’m so thankful I have someone like her who’s not just supporting me the way she is but also handling all stuff like that, allowing me to do what I love in the moment while she’s still working on her career as well."

Culpo responded to another question from a fan on Instagram when asked, "What are you most looking forward to on your wedding day?"

"Marrying my best friend!!!!!" Culpo responded.

McCaffrey is coming off an All-Pro season for the 49ers, though it ended with an overtime Super Bowl loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

McCaffrey led the NFL with 1,459 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns, while hauling in 67 receptions for 564 yards and seven more scores. That earned him Offensive Player of the Year and his second first-team All-Pro nod.

