Golf influencer Paige Spiranac gets real on why she's posting viral slow-mo videos

Golf influencer Paige Spiranac explained on Monday why she’s been posting slow-mo videos of her swing as they’ve gone viral over the past several days.

Spiranac, who has millions of followers on across several social media platforms, wrote on X she empathized with female golfers who have "larger chests."

"I’ve been doing these slow mo videos and in all seriousness it’s wild seeing what my chest has to do through the swing so my arms can clear lol I can totally understand why women with larger chests who pick up the game feel stuck and uncomfortable," she wrote.

Spiranac also offered a tip to those who are going through the same experience.

"My tip is under on the right arm and over the chest on the left at set up. Also stand a little farther away from the ball!" she added.

Spiranac took a different route than most collegiate golfers who hope to make it big on a professional tour. She decided to go the influencer route after a successful career at the NCAA level.

Spiranac first attended Arizona State during the 2011-12 season but transferred to San Diego State for her sophomore year.

With the Aztecs, she earned a First-Team All-Mountain West selection and finished in the top 10 at the Mountain West Championship in 2014. In her senior season in 2014-15, she helped San Diego State to a Mountain West Championship.